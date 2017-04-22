Watch: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Were Caught by Police Having Sex on Their First Date

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell had an awkward encounter with the police on their first date.

Russell appeared on Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show on Friday and recalled the couple’s first memorable night together.

“We were told to go get a hotel room, which we did,” Russell laughed while explaining the story. Their date started off with a World War II movie and led to a night out filled with dancing at the Playboy Club.

“We left and we both agreed the night wasn’t over yet,” he said, adding the pair went to the house that Hawn was renovating at the time.

“We eventually found our way upstairs looking at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom now and we are realistically having sex when the police walked in,” he recalled. “We had to break into the place to get in so the next thing I see is a flashlight and Goldie and I are like, ‘What?’ It was bizarre and weird.”

He added, “It was a lot of fun, I can’t believe it was a long time ago.”

The house that they were caught getting frisky in now belongs to Hawn’s daughter, Kate Hudson.

Russell, 66, and Hawn, 71, have been together for 34 years.

