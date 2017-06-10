Watch: Joy-Anna (Duggar) and Austin Forsyth’s Honeymoon Is Gorgeously Epic

After saying their sweet "I do's" last month, TLC stars, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth are enjoying their first days of newlywed life overseas on a European honeymoon.

The happy couple is currently traveling across Switzerland in what is one of the most epically gorgeous honeymoon destinations. We've got to admit, we're a little envious!

MORE: Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Share Adorable Newlywed Update

"We are currently in Geneva, Switzerland, and over the next few days we're going to be traveling to Interlaken and Zurmatt," Austin says. "I think it'll be incredible."

The Arkansas natives are enjoying their trip and reveal they are mingling well with the Swiss. Not to mention, it's been a destination the wanderlust couple have dreamed about for a while.

"We chose Switzerland because we knew that it was very beautiful," shares Joy-Anna. "We had seen a lot of pictures and Austin has really wanted to come here for a while."

She adds, "We can't wait to see more of it!"

Honeymoon A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@theaustinforsyth) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

While the couple is currently enjoying their travels, they are open to starting a family once they're back stateside.

Mr. and Mrs. Forsyth married just a few months after initially announcing their courtship on a special episode of Counting On: Jinger's Wedding this past November. The two were friends for nearly 15 years before dating, and took part in compatible activities like, road trips, hiking, hunting, and church ministries.

Photo credit: Facebook / Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth

Related:

Photo of Joy-Anna Duggar Sparks Weight Loss Controversy

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Have an Adventurous Year Planned Based on Their Wedding Registry

Joy-Anna Duggar Is 'So Happy' to Be Courting