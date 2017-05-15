Watch: Harry Styles Gets Incredibly Awkward When Asked About Taylor Swift

📽 | Harry and Nick Grimshaw talking about ‘Two Ghosts’ and Taylor Swift on BBC Radio 1.@Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/itVC1Mjh4k — Fab,, (@HxrryxLx) May 12, 2017

Sorry, Harry Styles — but you need to work on your poker face.

The former One Direction star appeared on BBC Radio 1 Friday evening and was interviewed about his new album, including the song, “Two Ghosts” that has fans speculating it’s all about ex, Taylor Swift.

Styles’ body language though did a lot of the explaining when host, Nick Grimshaw just came out with it, saying, “I’m doing you a favor here because you’re going to be asked about this. What is the song about?”

The 23-year-old played it cool at first, answering with a sly smile that “it’s like, pretty self-explanatory.”

However, Grimshaw wanted more and grilled him further, asking “Is it? It is to you, but not to us.”

Evidently Styles showed a little sweat on his brow, squirming about in his seat until he turned to his manager, Jeffrey Azamoff outside the studio and pleaded, “Help me, Jeffrey!”

The lyrics — “same lips red, same eyes blue, same white shirt, couple more tattoos, but it’s not you and it’s not me” — were examined by Styles’ biggest fans earlier this week, but he never directly addressed the speculation.

“I think, you know it’s about [how] sometimes things change and you can do all the same things… and sometimes it’s just different, you know?” he told Grimshaw, recognizing how vague and confusing his answer sounded.

Grimshaw quipped it was a roundabout kind of answer — and he ain’t kidding. As the host understood he wouldn’t get anywhere with his “swift” responses, he decided to play the track by introducing it as “the one about Taylor Swift.”

Styles yelled, “Ahh, no!” and pushed himself away from the table, to which the host joked that the singer had left the studio because he couldn’t deal with the emotional track. Of course though, he didn’t and the two continued chatting for the remainder of the show.

Styles and Swift dated between 2012 and 2013.

What do you think? Is the song about his ex or what? Listen below:

