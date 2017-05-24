Watch: Gwen Stefani Cheers up Blake Shelton After ‘The Voice’ Loss

@blakeshelton #winnerofcute gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 23, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

Blake Shelton might not have won season 12 of The Voice, but he isn’t a “loser.” At least not according to Gwen Stefani.

The singer captured a sweet moment with her beau after the season finale of the show in which Shelton’s mentee conceded the win to Alicia Keys’ team member, Chris Blue.

“What do you feel like right now?” the No Doubt frontwoman asked him.

“A loser,” he admitted.

“I don’t think — I think you’re a winner still,” she sweetly told him.

“You do? I take it back, I feel like a winner,” he said, smiling and hugging her.

The pair followed that up with a cute video of them dancing.

Shelton may not have won the season, but these two always win our hearts!

