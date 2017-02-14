Watch: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Get Steamy in New Valentine’s Day Video

It’s no secret that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are crazy in love, and the pair proved it yet again when they teamed up to create a sultry Valentine’s Day video for LOVE magazine, E! News shares.

In the clip, the duo lipsync Legend’s song “Ordinary People,” with the shot cutting from the pair being adorable to a sultry Teigen modeling an array of lingerie-inspired looks, including a fur coat and pasties. Teigen sings first as her husband watches, before the pair team up for the end of the song. Throughout the colorful clip, Teigen sported lingerie from Agent Provocateur as well as duds by Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Ruby Fashion Library, Syrenn Latex Couture and Wolford.

Rankin, who directed the video, shared that when LOVE editor-in-chief Katie Grand asked him to shoot Teigen for a Valentine’s spot, he immediately came up with the idea for the lip-sync. Grand wasn’t so sure, but Teigen soon came up with the idea herself and things took off.

“I love ‘Ordinary People’ so much, so when Katie asked me to shoot Chrissy for Valentine’s, the idea of her doing a lip-sync version immediately jumped into my head,” Rankin said in a press release. “Katie wasn’t so keen. Then when Chrissy came up with the idea on set, and with John, I was like, ‘Erm…yes, please. ‘ When they sang it together at the end, I got goose bumps.”

