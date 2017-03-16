Watch: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Talk On-Air Proposal

Fans of the Voice just might see their dreams come true.

In a newly released outtake from the singing show’s set, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani make plans for their proposal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fellow coach Alicia Keys casually asks, “What about, like, a proposal on the show?”

MORE: Adam Levine Shares How He Really Feels About Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Relationship

Instead of shutting the idea down the lovebirds jokingly get on board.

“Would that make you feel weird, Gwen?” Shelton says.

Stefani laughs and jokes, “That would be my dream come true!”

That would certainly be our dream come true!

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]

Related:

Blake Shelton Breaks Gwen Stefani’s Heart on ‘The Voice’ Watch: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Joke About Hooking up in ‘Voice’ Sneak Peek

Gwen Stefani Shares Blake Shelton Dating Dealbreaker