Watch: Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Reveal Their Families’ Reaction to the Postponement of Their Wedding

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell are enjoying being engaged and not stressing about planning a wedding.

In the season finale on their Freeform show, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, a lot of lingering questions regarding their wedding will be answered. The couple sat down with E! News to talk about what’s next in their future now that the wedding has been postponed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“But right now, we’re very happy, we’re very much engaged, we’ve very much enjoying our normal life…we’re really taking it day by day, enjoying our time together being engaged,” Bushnell shares.

In a recent episode of their show, Ben asked to call off the wedding for the time being and it seems like that decision has been working out for them so far.

“I think one of the healthiest things we did was saying, hey, we’re going to have to make a really tough decision by calling off the planning of a wedding right now, and just focusing on us,” Ben explained.

As for their families reaction to their decision to postpone the wedding planning, Ben said, “I think most of them knew, or at least they were hopefully in the know enough to not be surprised by that episode. My family loves Lauren, I think her family likes me [Laughs.], we just spent a week with them, so it would be awkward for us if they didn’t. They want us to be happy though. They want our relationship to go well and they want us to have a good foundation.”

Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?‘s finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. on Freeform.