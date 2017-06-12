Watch: Alison Brie Dishes on Newlywed Life With Dave Franco

It’s been a big year for Alison Brie.

In March, the actress and longtime boyfriend Dave Franco tied the knot, and later this month Brie’s Netflix original comedy series GLOW debuts. Brie tells Entertainment Tonight that the two experiences share a lot in common.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Dave Franco and Alison Brie Have Tied the Knot

“Everything’s great!” the former Mad Men actress said. “I think it’s a great time in my life. Not in, you know, our lives collectively, not necessarily globally, but being married.”

The 34-year-old actress shares that being married and working on GLOW have both been very empowering.

“I don’t know why those two things have kind of gone hand in hand for me, but they have,” she shared. “Wrestling and marriage, they’re both just like ‘YAAAAHHHH I can take on anything!’”

In GLOW, Brie stars a struggling actress in the 1980s named Ruth Wilder who joins a women’s wrestling organization called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Brie said she has shared videos of wrestling moves with Franco that got “progressively” cooler.

“I feel like the day one of wrestling training, we’re just doing the rudimentary somersaults and he was like, ‘cool …’, but then when I showed him moves later, he was genuinely excited and impressed,” Brie explained.

GLOW debuts June 23 on Netflix.

Photo: Twitter / @cinetelerevue

Related:

‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Tiffani Thiessen to Headline New Netflix Original Series

Netflix Cancels ‘Sense8’ After Two Seasons

Former Disney Star Debby Ryan Headed to Netflix in ‘Insatiable’ Series