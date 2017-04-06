Watch: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s 2-Year-Old Son Is a Beatboxing Pro

In the middle of my #NoCommissionShanghai Genesis wanted me to hear his new beat 1234567😂😂😂😂 thx @brooklyn_lighthouse on the gear ⚡️ A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Apr 5, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

It was pretty much guaranteed that Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beats’ kids would be musically inclined, and 2-year-old Genesis is already taking after his famous parents.

Beats used Instagram Wednesday to document his son’s burgeoning musical talents, sharing a video of the tot showing off his beatboxing skills.

“In the middle of my #NoCommissionShanghai Genesis wanted me to hear his new beat 1234567,” the proud dad captioned the clip.

The couple’s older son, Egypt, is also a budding musician, with Beats sharing in December that the 6-year-old had composed his very first song.

“Proud Dad Alert. Egy wrote his 1st song Super-boy,” he wrote alongside a clip of Egypt performing. “Wait for the fancy fingers at the end. Kids you gotta love em #Dedication #hardwork EGY-Keys-Beatz.”

