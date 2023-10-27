Victoria Beckham Speaks on David Beckham Affair Allegations

The former Spice Girls member was overwhelmed at the time, but now has sober hindsight.

Much was made about the four-part Netflix documentary Beckham on Netflix, with many getting details on the life of David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham after years of public scrutiny. We got to see the soccer icon chide his wife on her true-life posh upbringing after she tried saying she grew up "working class." She also detailed her feelings about giving birth while her husband was in a photoshoot with Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez.

But according to Entertainment Tonight, one of the more real, hurtful moments that plays out in the documentary is the 2003 alleged affair scandal the couple contented with during a move to Spain. The former Spice Girl calls it the "hardest period" of the marriage.

"It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us," Beckham admitted in the documentary. "Here's the thing – we were against each other if I'm completely honest."

While the media always played a part in their relationship, the pressure really kicked up when David Beckham joined Real Madrid and the family moved to Spain. "It was a nightmare. From the minute we opened, the press were there in cars and everywhere we went, we were followed," she says. "It was an absolute circus – it's really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it."

Beckham continues by calling the period the "most unhappy" she's ever been in her life. David Beckham echoed these sentiments and addressed some of the horrible headlines the couple faced at the time.

"There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with," the soccer icon said. "It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning."

The couple remained dedicated and made it through the tumultuous period. "I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty," the soccer star added.