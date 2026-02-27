‘Vampire Diaries’ Couple Reveals Breakup

A Vampire Diaries couple has called it quits.

According to E! Online, Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig have broken up less than a year after announcing they were together.

Kebbel, who played Lexi Branson on The CW hit, admitted to Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Bachelor Nation star’s Off the Vine podcast that she hasn’t “been in a relationship in quite some time.” She continued, “I’ve had this conversation with many girlfriends going through either a breakup or a divorce. And some is ‘I’m sorry’ because there is so much love and grief there, and others are ‘congratulations’ because it’s the hardest best thing you could do for yourself. So, I actually do understand both.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Teton Ridge)

In April of last year, Kebbel and Roerig, who portrayed Mat Donovan on TVD, announced their relationship after Roerig surprised Kebbel with a bouquet of flowers at a meet and greet. The John Tucker Must Die star revealed that her breakup with the Boots actor was “one of the hardest things” she’s ever been through.

“What it has taught me now is the gratitude of what I’ve learned and also, ‘What do I need to explore to really change patterns for myself in the future for my heart, for my soul, for what I want moving forward?’” she shared. “And I don’t think I was ever really able to be that honest with myself until now.”

While the breakup has been hard, Kebbel is looking forward to starting a new chapter in her life, especially as her new show, Yellowstone spinoff Marshals, nears its Sunday premiere on CBS. “I lived so much of my life with so much responsibility, I had to — for a second — do all the things I was too afraid to do or just too controlled to do before,” she said. “All of a sudden, I turned 40 and was, like, ‘I don’t know what’s happening in me but there is a deep hole to truth that I can’t deny and I also can’t play pretend with anymore.’ I couldn’t have told you this six months ago,” she added. “It’s an evolving thing where I feel like I don’t even know what this is now, but it’s a different feeling for sure.”

Meanwhile, The Vampire Diaries franchise has played matchmaker for several other cast members; some it worked out, some it didn’t. Most recently, The Originals co-stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell tied the knot in a secret wedding last September.