Usher Files for Divorce From Wife Following Separation Announcement Earlier This Year

After announcing their split back in March, Usher filed for divorce from estranged wife Grace Miguel in Atlanta Friday.

The divorce filing lists Dec. 24, 2017 as the date of separation. According to TMZ, the former couple already reached a confidential settlement agreement, which is just waiting for a judge to sign.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV, and Miguel announced their separation in a joint statement in March. They were married for two years, but they were reportedly together for almost 10 years. The couple did not have any children.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

TMZ reported a month later that Miguel filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

This was Usher’s second marriage. He was previously married to Tameka Foster from 2007 to 2009. They had two children together, Usher Raymond V, 10, and Naviyd Ely, 9.

The divorce came a year after it was reported that Usher settled a $1.1 million lawsuit in 2012 for allegedly infecting a sexual partner with herpes. After that, several people began filing lawsuits against Usher, claiming he allegedly exposed them to herpes.

One woman, Laura Helm, sued him for $20 million. Helm dropped her lawsuit in November 2017, TMZ reported at the time. Helm then turned around and sued three medical insurance companies, claiming her application for insurance was leaked in a blog post. She initially sued Usher anonymously but she revealed her name in documents in September 2017.

This year, Helm filed another lawsuit against Usher for negligence, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud, according to Bossip. Usher asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, but the judge in the case denied his motion in September 2018.

In September 2017, PopCulture.com obtained court documents that listed a male plaintiff identified as John Doe in another lawsuit, which included two other plaintiffs. On Dec. 3, The Blast reported that Doe dropped his motion to compel Usher to turn over medical records and information on past settlements related to herpes.

In June, Usher sold his mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia for $1.5 million, $1.1 million less than his initial asking price, reports Realtor.com. Usher bought it for $1.2 million in 1999, shortly after “U Make Me Wanna” became a hit.

Aside from his legal drama, Usher released his new album A in October with Zaytoven. It was the “Yeah!” singer’s first album since 2016’s Hard II Love.