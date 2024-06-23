Update on Ariana Grande's Relationship With Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship is staying strong. The two Wicked co-stars were rumored to be dating last summer following Grande's divorce from Dalton Gomez. They caused some controversy, as Slater had filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, not long after rumors swirled. In January, it was reported that Grande was "very serious" about Slater, and now there's a new update that further proves that sentiment.

A source told ET, "Ariana is genuinely so happy with Ethan. She feels very comfortable with him and is in love. Their relationship is serious, and their bond is organic. Ethan treats Ariana super well and knows her so well. It's not about external stuff with them. They just have a great time together and appreciate their time with each other."

The update comes after the two were seen at the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida and the two were all smiles with each other earlier this month. As if that wasn't enough, the singer's brother, Frankie Grande, praised Slater while speaking with TooFab, giving him his seal of approval. "I love him, he's a very sweet guy," Frankie said. "I've been a fan of him ever since seeing him in SpongeBob [the musical. And I got to interview him when I was doing the SpongeBob SquarePants podcast. And the Broadway community is a tight-knit family."

It's been speculated that some songs on Ariana Grande's newest album, eternal sunshine, are about her relationship with Ethan Slater. Some songs are about her breakup with Dalton Gomez, but she seems to have wasted no time in finding someone else that clearly makes her happy and is her muse. Even with all of the negativity surrounding their relationship, they are not listening and are showing off their genuine love.

Assuming Grande and Slater are still together by the end of the year when Wicked comes out, it should be interesting to see how they are during the press tour. They have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye aside from occasional public outings. Doing the press tour as a couple should be something to look forward to and will certainly make fans even more excited for the fan-favorite musical to come to theaters. Not to mention that it's always fun to see couples working together.