Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay Slams Ariana Grande Amid Divorce

Lilly Jay has broken her silence as news of her estranged husband Ethan Slater's romance with his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande makes headlines. Jay, who recently welcomed a son with Slater, told Page Six that her family is simply "collateral damage" when it comes to the story of Slater and Grande's budding relationship.

"[Ariana's] the story really. Not a girl's girl," Jay told the outlet. "My family is just collateral damage." For now, the musician said she's focused simply on raising her son with Slater and being "a good mom." Jay, who was high school sweethearts with Slater, married the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star in November 2018, six years after they began dating. Wednesday, Slater filed for divorce from Jay in a New York court after nearly four years of marriage, putting an end to his marriage about a week after news of his relationship with the "Thank U, Next" singer came to light.

Grande's own divorce from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, broke shortly before news of her romance with Slater. "The story is her and Dalton," Jay told Page Six. Despite Jay's strong words, sources told the outlet that Jay had been acting differently towards her ex behind the scenes. "She's telling Ethan and others that she only cares about protecting their child," the insider said. "She's rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn't do anything wrong. ...Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child."

Grande and Slater reportedly didn't start seeing one another until they had already separated from their spouses, but the two quickly became close on set, according to PEOPLE. "It was obvious on the set from early on ... they were very sweet to each other and often seen laughing together," an insider told the outlet. "Everyone just thought they were both happily married, though, and didn't expect them to end up dating," the source said, noting that the two are now "full-on dating," and Grande "really likes" Slater.