‘Twilight’ Star Taylor Lautner Just Got Engaged

Two Taylors are about to get married. Twilight star Taylor Lautner announced on Instagram this weekend that he and his longtime girlfriend, registered nurse Tay Dome, got engaged. Lautner, 29, proposed in front of a neon sign that wrote out his last name, while rose petals on the ground completed the romantic scene.

“And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” Lautner wrote on Instagram, adding Thursday’s date to the caption. Dome, 24, posted a photo as well. “My absolute best friend,” she wrote. “I cannot wait to spend forever with you.” Lautner quickly replied, “Got news for you, the feeling is mutual.”

Lautner’s sister, Makena Lautner, also celebrated the news. “I’M FINALLY GETTING A SISTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote on Dome’s post. “My best friends are getting MARRIED!!!!!” In another comment on her brother’s post, Makena said the couple are a “match made in heaven.” Patrick Schwarzenegger chimed in with, “I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU! LOVE YOU. And yes I’ll be the flower boy.”

Dome’s engagement ring is a custom-designed piece from Ring Concierge, reports E! News. It features an oval-cut diamond set in a platinum whisper-thin pave with a hidden halo around the diamond. “The hidden halo Taylor added under the oval is a fun, feminine detail that you can only see when viewing the ring from the side,” Ring Concierge founder Nicole Wegman said in a statement.

Lautner and Dome were linked in 2018 and took their relationship Instagram official on Halloween that year. He has since shared several photos with Dome on his profile. In March, he celebrated her birthday with a gallery of pictures from their relationship. “Happy Birthday to this human from another planet,” he wrote at the time. “You are the most amazing soul I’ve ever had the honor of knowing. I strive to be more like you every day. This is going to be your best year yet and I can’t wait to experience it with you. Love, boy Tay.”

Lautner is best known for playing Jacob Black in the Twilight Saga movies. He also starred in Scream Queens Season 2 and the BBC series Cuckoo. In May, Lautner was cast in his first movie in five years, nabbing a role in Home Team, a Netflix movie starring Kevin James as New Orleans head coach Sean Payton in the aftermath of the 2012 “Bountygate” scandal.