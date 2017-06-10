‘Twilight’ Co-Stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner Reunite at Moschino Fashion Show

It didn’t work out for Bella and Jacob in Twilight but that doesn’t mean Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart aren’t still great pals!

The former co-stars reunited on June 8 at the Moschino Resort Collection fashion show after-party in Los Angeles and looked as close as ever, Us Weekly reports.

The 27-year-old actress attended the show to support her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, who worked the runway in two different bold ensembles.

The after-party was held on the rooftop of Hollywood’s Roosevelt Hotel and all eyes were on Stewart and Lautner, who reunited five years after filming the last film of the Twilight franchise.

Lautner grinned as he wrapped his arm around Stewart, pulling her into a sweet embrace as she smiled.

Our Twilight-loving hearts are so glad these two are still friends!