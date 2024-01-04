TV Actor Accused of Having Affair With Married Woman

South Korean actor Kang Kyung Joon is facing a 50 million Won ($38,114.26 USD) lawsuit for allegedly having an affair with a married woman. Kang, who married actress Jang Shin Young in 2018 and who is known for roles in titles like Nonstop 5, was formally sued on Tuesday, Dec. 26 by the married woman's husband, who is referred to in court documents only as "A" and who claims "Kang Kyung Joon interfered in our marriage and destroyed it."

In the lawsuit, "A" claims that his wife, referred to as "Mrs. A," per Soompi, and the actor worked together in the same building and on the same floor at a real estate brokerage firm when they had an affair. "A" claims that Kang "had an affair with my wife knowing she was a married woman. I have evidence that proves this." The plaintiff allegedly submitted evidence to support the claim, though it is unclear what the evidence was. Kang is being sued for 50 million Won ($38,114.26 USD) for having caused the destruction of the plaintiff's family.

Responding to the lawsuit and allegations, Kang initially stated, "I don't know why this is happening. I haven't received the summons yet. There seems to be some kind of misunderstanding." However, in a statement later that day, the actor's agency, K-Star Global Entertainment, said, "We have confirmed that the actor received the legal documents [notifying him of the lawsuit] today. We will respond sequentially." Neither the actor nor his agency has offered further comment on the lawsuit at this time.

The lawsuit comes six years after Kang married actress Jang Shin Young in 2018. The couple share two sons together. Following news of the lawsuit, Koreaboo reports that Jang on Jan. 4 changed her Naver profile. Her profile previously listed s K-Star Global Ent as her agency, though that has reportedly since been removed. It is unclear if the change is related to the lawsuit and allegations surrounding her husband. Jang has not commented on the matter.

Kang is a well-known South Korean actor who made his acting debut on the MBC sitcom Nonstop 5 in 2004. He has since gone on to appear in titles including Barefooted Youth, My Beloved Sister, Thorn Flower, and more. He can currently be seen on the KBS2 variety program The Return of Superman. Jang, meanwhile, is known for her appearances in over 20 K-Dramas and other titles, such as the reality show Same Bed Different Dreams and most recently Cleaning Up.