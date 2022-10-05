'Try Guy' Ned Fulmer and Wife Spotted Together in Wake of Cheating Scandal

Former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer and his wife, Ariel were spotted out in public together on Wednesday for the first time since news of Ned's cheating scandal broke. According to a report by Page Six, the couple were seen out for a walk in Los Angeles, California. Both wore their wedding rings and seemed to be in high spirits, though they made no overt public displays of affection.

Ned Fulmer's story distressed fans and confused those who did not follow his work closely. The 36-year-old YouTube star has shared much of his life on social media for the last few years, and being a devoted husband has become a part of his "personal brand" in many ways. Die-hard fans also felt they had gotten to know his wife, 34-year-old Ariel, and their children, which is why this story hit so close to home. However, it appears that scandal has not driven the pair apart – or at least, not for long.

Photos from Wednesday show the Fulmers both in sneakers, jeans, t-shirts and sunglasses on a casual walk through L.A. Ned carried a full meal complete with a fork and a side of fruit in his hand, while Ariel carried a drink with a bag slung over her opposite shoulder. Both had wedding rings conspicuously visible on their fingers, leaving no doubt that their marriage is safe for the time being.

Some commenters unfamiliar with The Try Guys and their content have mocked the dramatic response to Ned's infidelity, feeling that it is not remarkable enough to warrant this kind of shock. Even if they felt it was wrong of him to cheat on his wife, some questioned whether his castmates had the right to fire him for an offense that was not technically illegal. Judging by the remaining Try Guys' statement on Monday, their concern was more about the fact that Ned had cheated with a work colleague. They felt this created an uncertain power dynamic in the workplace.

As for Ned himself, he posted a pubilc statement on Instagram, saying that he was focused solely on repairing his marriage right now. He wrote: "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention." The Try Guys will now go on to make content without Ned's involvement.