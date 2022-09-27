YouTube Group 'Try Guys' Star Ned Fulmer Fired Over Cheating Allegations

The popular YouTube group The Try Guys fired member Ned Fulmer after allegations that he cheated on his wife, Ariel Fulmer. The decision came after rumors about Fulmer swirled on social media, as sleuths pointed out that he was being edited out of recent Try Guys videos. In his own statement, Fulmer confirmed he had a "consensual" workplace relationship.

"Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys," the group said in a statement Tuesday. "As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Fulmer, who built his online personality as a "wife guy" and co-wrote a cookbook with Ariel, also confirmed the rumors he had an extramarital affair. "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans, but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

Ariel, who shares two children with Fulmer, shared her own statement as well. She thanked fans for reaching out to support her. "Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids," she wrote.

The Try Guys also feature Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang. They started at BuzzFeed and left to start their own production company, 2nd Try, in June 2018. They have over 7.8 million subscribers on YouTube, where they post videos of themselves trying just about everything they could think of. The BuzzFeed video that made them famous in 2014, "Guys Try Ladies' Underwear for the First Time," has over 22 million views. Their media franchise also includes the book The Hidden Power of F*cking Up, the documentary Behind the Try, and the Food Network/Discovery+ series No-Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys.

Fulmer's firing came quickly after he became a trending topic on Twitter overnight and into Tuesday morning. Reddit users speculated that Fulmer was on his way out of The Try Guys team because he was missing from the past three YouTube episodes, notes Jezebel. It appeared he was edited out of the episodes, as a resurfaced photo of them filming in Las Vegas showed Fulmer there. Ariel was also missing from two recent episodes of You Can Sit With Us, a podcast she co-hosts with the other Try Guys stars' wives. Try Guys also announced there would only be one episode per week through the end of October instead of two. Speculation that an extramarital affair was involved in Fulmer's expulsion came when a now-deleted Reddit user claimed to have photos of Fulmer kissing a colleague.