Tristan Thompson Trolled Hard by Khloe Kardashian Fans After Breaking Silence

Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers may have advanced to the next round of the NBA playoffs, but that’s not winning him any favors with Khloe Kardashian‘s fans. The basketball player was trolled mercilessly by Kardashian fans after he broke his social media silence Sunday evening.

The 27-year-old returned to Instagram for the first time since the cheating allegations surfaced to share a photo of himself on the court after the team won Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers.

“WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne,” Thompson wrote in the caption. The comments section overflowed with harsh comments like “Try winning Khloé back instead of winning the games.”

“You’re better at playing women [than] you are at basketball,” someone said.

“No one [with] any kind of moral conscience cares about your sport victories. How you treat others says most about you. Shame on you @realtristan13,” another person wrote.

Others pointed out that the hashtag he used, #OnToTheNextOne, carries a double meaning.

“‘Onto the next one’ yeah I’m sure… Your side piece must be in her 3rd trimester,” one person said.

“Yeah I’m sure you’re on to the next one,” another said.

“#ontothnextone you mean more girls?????” someone asks.

Some wondered why he hadn’t posted any photos of his newborn daughter, True.

“This man has had two children within the last two years and not one pic of either one,” someone said.

But not all the comments were negative.

“All these comments are pretty bad. I am not going to post something to put you down. I wish you lots of luck. I pray for you and send balance your way so you can get [through] the games and be a winner, and peace so that you can send love and calm thoughts to Khloe and the baby,” someone wrote.

Others were thrilled to see Thompson start in Game 7 after being on the receiving end of minimal playing time throughout earlier games of the series.

“Good game champ! We need u in game 7 mode for the rest of the playoffs,” one fan wrote. “U got this!!”

Earlier this month, Thompson was filmed kissing Instagram model Lani Blair in a New York City nightclub before returning with her to his hotel room at the Four Seasons. The incident took place just days before Kardashian gave birth to their first child together, daughter True. Other photos and videos have surfaced with Thompson appearing to cheat on Kardashian at various points throughout her pregnancy.

Both Kardashian and Thompson have remained tight-lipped on the drama, but Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian West, told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show that the situation was “so f—ed up.”

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said in a preview for the episode that will air this week. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she then added, as reported by PEOPLE. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

During her Ellen appearance, Kim spoke about baby True, saying, “I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad. Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”

Kim is not the only one upset with Thompson about the cheating allegations, as it was reported early on that all-star team captain, Lebron James is “livid” with him.

“LeBron is in playoff mode. Basketball is his one and only vision right now,” a source told HollywoodLife. “He wants the NBA Championship and to have Tristan do this at such an important time in the NBA season has got him livid.”

“All the talk is going to be about this in the locker room,” the source added. “The Kardashian Curse is real to LeBron, and this latest incident is going to be a much unneeded black eye to the organization moving forward in the playoffs.”