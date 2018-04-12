Tristan Thompson Returns to Cleveland Amid Cheating Scandal as Khloe Kardashian Prepares to Give Birth

Amid swelling cheating reports, Tristan Thompson is back in Cleveland where pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian awaits.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player traveled back to Ohio after the team played the New York Knicks, and the team preps to take on the Knicks again, this time in Cleveland.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thompson was caught getting too close to another woman at a New York City club Saturday night. The Daily Mail published photos and videos of the NBA player appearing to kiss the mystery brunette. The Shade Room and TMZ later released images and video of the duo entering a hotel together the same night.

An older video from October 2017 was published Tuesday of security tape showing Thompson getting cozy with two other women, and kissing one. Kardashian was three months pregnant at the time.

A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian wishes she could leave Cleveland amid the scandal. The 33-year-old mom-to-be is too far along in her pregnancy to fly safely.

“Khloé shipped everything to Cleveland. She was fully moved in there,” the insider said. “She was planning on raising the baby there full-time and making that her and her daughter’s home. Now she just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland, but she can’t fly.”

Another source said that “it’s too late in the pregnancy for Khloé to fly back to L.A. … even with a private jet with a doctor on board.”

Kardashian’s plan was to remain in Cleveland until she gave birth, with momager Kris Jenner reportedly at her side while she welcomed her and Thompson’s daughter.

Although Kardashian was due in late April, she posted on social media over the weekend that she was “ready” to have her and Thompson’s baby girl whenever the baby was ready, and she some media outlets have reported that she has started “early contractions.”

Fans speculated that she was in labor this week after seeing Kardashians’ various social media posts as well as unconfirmed tips published by TMZ. In a Snapchat video, Kardashian was seen rocking back and forth on an exercise ball while using the app’s bunny filter, saying, “Birthing ball life, mmhmm.” And exercise ball is often used by pregnant women as an attempt to get the baby into a better birthing position during labor.

As Kardashian family members prepare themselves for a possible early birth, Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious with Thompson for his extracurricular activities at this point in the pregnancy.

“Kim is furious over Tristan cheating on Khloé, she can’t believe he would disrespect Khloé like this when she is weeks away from giving birth to his child,” a source close to the Kardashians told Hollywood Life.

“Kim is livid because now is the worst possible time for Tristan to be hurting Kim’s little sister whom she is very protective of. Kim knows how important it is to be calm, relaxed and stress-free in the days leading up to going into labor. This level of heartache and pain is not healthy for Khloé or her baby, which makes Kim furious. Tristan’s timing could not be worse,” the source added.