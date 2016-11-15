Trisha Yearwood Hopes Her New Duet Album With Garth Brooks Is the First of Many

(Photo: Twitter / @koconews)

Country music power couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were busy doing four shows this weekend, but the two also celebrated something special — the release of their first full-length project together, “Christmas Together.”

“We’ve been talking about doing a duet album for years, and we’ve done a few duets, but we’ve never made a whole album,” Yearwood said recently. “And it’s hard to find 10 or 12 songs that you both feel passionate about and then make them into duets.”

“So Christmas felt like the right way to start that process. We’d like to make a lot of albums together. You know there’s so many Christmas songs to choose from, so many great duets,” she added.

According to Good Morning America, the album also features a Thanksgiving song the couple wrote together called, “What I’m Thankful For.”

Yearwood said she hopes it will be the first of many and the couple already has at least one more in the bag. Brooks’ new album features a song from the two, “Whiskey to Wine.”