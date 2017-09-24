Fans Are Convinced Travis Scott Confirmed Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy on Twitter

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shocked the internet when news broke of their pregnancy.

Ever since Friday, fans have been obsessing over finding clues that will confirm the rumors are true. Many of them went far back into the couple’s social media accounts and found one interesting tweet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scott has fans believing that he may have confirmed Jenner, 20, was pregnant with his first child with a tweet from June.

“Legit happiest day of my life,” the 25-year-old tweeted on June 12, 2017.

Legit happiest day of my life. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 12, 2017

According to TMZ, Jenner and Scott are expecting a baby girl this coming February. Her pregnancy timeline would then reveal that she conceived in May, which is one month after the couple went public with their relationship.

They allegedly broke the news to friends earlier this month at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, California.

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!