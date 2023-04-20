Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Calls out Kourtney Kardashian

Just days after Travis Barker posted a touching tribute to his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, in honor of her 44th birthday, his ex-wife Shanna Moakler is not feeling the oldest Kardashian sibling. Moakler has three children, two of whom are biologically Barker's. But, he remains active in his former step-daughter's life. But Moakler isn't a fan. Her anger came out in a recent comment on Instagram. "I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money-grabbing, circus. 'He's been through Hell' 'Kourtney has filled a void for me.' #parentalalienationawareness." Moakler said in the comment section, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "She post[s] more of my kids then her own, lol."

Kardashian and Barker wed in multiple ceremonies last year after a brief engagement and courtship. The couple is known for their extreme PDA, and their three weddings were recently documented for a Hulu wedding special, 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis. Their weddings took place in Las Vegas, Santa Barba, and Italy.

Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008. They appeared in an MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers, which ran for two seasons.

Moakler appeared supportive of the wedding, saying in a statement: "I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to want the best for my children. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair. I'm also happy that Alabama, Atiana, and Landon had the opportunity to see Italy."

Kardashian and Barker have never responded to Moakler's comments. This isn't the first time she's thrown daggers. Either way, Barker and Kardashian's blended family seem happy. Kardashian is the mother of three children that she shares with her ex, Scott Disick. All of their children attended the wedding in Italy.