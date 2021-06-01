Travis Barker Likes Shady Comment About Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Scott Disick's Girlfiend

✖

Travis Barker seemed to throw shade at Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin this weekend. The subtle drama played out on Instagram, where someone criticized Hamlin in a comment on a post by a Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan account. Barker "liked" the comment from his own verified account.

The post came from the user "KardashianVideo," who shared a report saying that Barker, Kardashian, Disick and Hamlin had all had dinner together on Friday, May 28. Focusing on the age difference between Hamlin and Disick, one commenter wrote: "It's so odd to me. Like, what does a 2001 baby have to do [with] these grown-ass people? I know that dinner was awkward as hell." The Blink-182 drummer "liked" the comment, and that little red heart set off a firestorm of speculation among fans on social media.

At 45 years old, Barker is just a few years older than Kardashian, who is 42, and quite a bit older than Disick who is 38 years old. Hamlin, on the other hand, is 19 years old, and many fans criticize Disick for this pattern of dating much younger women. Some see it as inherently predatory or shallow.

Disick and Kardashian dated on and off from 2006 to 2015, and at times it seemed like they were going to tie the knot. The two have three children together — 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign. However, there seems to be little hope of them rekindling a romance now.

Both have moved on to other relationships since, but Kardashian's current affair with Barker may be the most serious either of them has had yet. Sources close to her told Us Weekly that the new development has "definitely strained" the family.

"They don't communicate much unless it has to do with their kids," the insider revealed. "Scott's been in Miami with Amelia and, honestly, things haven't been the same since KUWTK stopped filming and Kourtney and Travis began dating. Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians."

An insider close to Disick also told the outlet that he and Hamlin are aware of Barker's perceived sleight, but that it doesn't bother them. They said Disick and Hamlin "have more in common than people would think," adding: "He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well."