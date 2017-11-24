Could Tori Spelling and ‘Deadbeat Dad’ Dean McDermott Do Jail Time?

Tori Spelling could find herself in jail if she doesn't appear in court after failing to pay a $220,000 judgement. Her husband, Dean McDermott, could also face jailtime for not paying child support.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star has reportedly been ordered to make a court appearance in February or land behind bars.

Radar Online reported on Monday that it obtained a Nov. 6 filing from the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. It orders the 44-year-old Spelling to "appear personally before this court, or before a referee appointed by the court, to furnish information to aid in enforcement of a money judgment against you."

If she doesn't appear in court on Feb. 21, 2018, she could be "subject to arrest," according to the filing.

Spelling and her husband, 51-year-old actor Dean McDermott, were sued by City National Bank last December for not paying back a 2010 loan for $400,000.

The bank claimed the couple owes "an unpaid principle balance in the amount of $185,714.05, plus interest in the amount of $2,407.92 and late charges in the amount of $681.41, for a total of $188,803.38."

The bank also wanted her to pay back the $17,149.09 she withdrew in September 2016. In May 2017, it won a judgement of $202,066.10 plus $17,730.56 when the couple didn't pay it back.

Since she's failed to pay back the $220,000, the judge in the case ordered her to appear in court to present financial documents outlining her situation. If she doesn't make it, she could head to jail for contempt of court, The Blast, which first reported on the filing, notes.

Spelling has been facing financial problems for years. She's also facing two American Express lawsuits for owing over $125,000. The IRS has also targeted them for unpaid taxes. However, she's continued to throw lavish parties for their children.

McDermott has also been in trouble for not paying ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace child support for their 19-year-old son Jack. On Nov. 8, Page Six reported that McDermott has been "dodging" anyone who tries to serve him papers and Eustace has already made three attempts to reach him.

Spelling and McDermott have five children together, sons Liam Aaron, Finn Davey and Beau Dean; and daughters Stella Doreen and Hattie Margaret.