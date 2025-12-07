‘Too Hot to Handle’ Couple Reveals Engagement

Too Hot to Handle stars Emily Miller and Cam Holmes are engaged. Holmes popped the question during a beautiful beach proposal that also included their toddler son.

The future Mr. and Mrs. met while filming Season 2 of the hit Netflix reality show. They shared their special day on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“IT FINALLY HAPPENED💍🤍,” Miller wrote in the caption of her post, sharing a carousel of photos from the engagement. Holmes commented shared a video of the magic, captioning the post, “How it happened 01.10.25🔐” The video begins with him holding his son in his arms while Miller walks up to the candlelit area with a violinist serenading her as she greets her new fiance. “Introducing my future wife👰🤍,” Holmes added on his Instagram Stories alongside a reshare of the post as “Iris” by Dean Lewis played in the background.

Miller and Holmes did not win their season, bit their onscreen romance transitioned offscreen. The show was filmed in 2020 and released in the summer of 2021. Their son, Reggie, was born in 2024. His birth was extremely special to the couple after they experienced a prior miscarriage.

“When we met on the show, we both weren’t looking for anything serious,” Miller told PEOPLE in 2024. “If anything, I wanted a hot international man but got someone from Wales. Looking back, we couldn’t have done it without each other. The whole experience would not have been the same without him, and I’m just so happy that Lana brought us together, honestly.” “After what happened last time, I didn’t even know if I’d even want to get pregnant again in case I had to go through that again,” Miller told PEOPLE at the time. “It sounds cliché, but it really is our little miracle. This is what I’m so excited for, to be able to tell people it is possible.”