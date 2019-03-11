Tommy Lee Marries Girlfriend Brittany Furlan

Tommy Lee is a married man once again!

The rocker tied the knot with girlfriend Brittany Furlan in an intimate ceremony in front of a few guests at The Beverly Hills Hotel Sunday evening. The blushing bride even posted a photo from the special day and wrote, “Best. Day. Ever.”

The two announced their engagement earlier this year on social media shortly after the Mötley Crüe rock star proposed to the Vine star.

The newly-married couple appeared to be glowing in wedded bliss already in the photo, in which they are seen kissing in matching hotel robes and slippers in front of stunning wedding decor.

The marriage is Lee’s fourth, as he was previously married to Elaine Bergen from 1984 to 1985, Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993 and Pamela Anderson — with whom he shares two sons, Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20 — from 1995 to 1998.

Furlan is the first girlfriend linked to Tommy since his 2014 engagement to “Methods of Mayhem” featured singer Sofia Toufa, which ended in 2016. She rose to social media stardom on Vine back in 2015, and amassed a following of over 4.5 million people. At the time, she had the biggest following of any woman on Vine.

In recent years, Furlan has appeared in films such as We Are Your Friends, and Random Tropical Paradise. The latter began streaming on iTunes on June 9.

The wedding comes amid a turbulent time for the rocker.

Lee and his son, Brandon are currently tied up in a complicated situation after a fight turned physical in March. The drama started when Lee went on a social media rampage after an episode of Life Stories aired, showing an interview between Piers Morgan and Anderson. In it, she referred to Lee as abusive, which enraged the rock star.

Lee’s 21-year-old son, who was staying with his father part time, was reportedly upset by the posts, and went to his father’s bedroom to confront him. There are conflicting reports, with Lee claiming that his son assaulted him after being asked to leave, and Brandon asserting that his father lunged at him drunkenly. However, paramedics arrived to find Lee unconscious with a bloody lip and a concussion.

In March, as the drummer prepared to press charges against his own son for assault, Anderson addressed Furlan’s part in her family’s struggle in an essay. He later would backtrack his desire to press charges, and the District Attorney would decline to pursue the case.

“He is sick. The definition of narcissist/sociopath- His fiancé keeps him drunk – this is what he wants – someone to behave badly with,” Anderson wrote on her official website. “It’s terrible and unfortunately he has made this private matter very public. I have always tried only to set record straight.”

Anderson expressed disappointment that Lee is pressing charges against his son in her post.

“I stand beside my son who acted out of self defense and was scared for his life,” wrote the 50-year-old model. “Nobody understands the lifetime of disappointment this man has brought our family.”

As for her son, Anderson said that handled the proceedings with grace. “His heart amazes me,” she wrote. “He still does not want to see his dad in Jail.”

“He just wants him to get sober. He was puting [sic] together an Intervention (along with friends and people Tommy works with and admired). So that whatever is left of his life can be healthy and peaceful and maybe he will be a healthy part of their lives one day. Maybe a positive part of our future grandkids life. Brandon has risked everything to save his father.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Brittany Furlan