Tommy Lee Won’t Be Punished for Mile-High Hookup With Brittany Furlan

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee reportedly won’t be punished by American Airlines for engaging in sexual antics on a recent flight.

On Saturday, video surfaced of Lee and his girlfriend, former Vine star Brittany Furlan, exiting an airplane bathroom. They had apparently been inside for 20 or so minutes of the hour-long flight, so many fellow passengers were a bit irritated at the couple joining the “mile-high club.”

TMZ spoke with sources at American Airlines who said no formal complaints were filed against the rockstar and his partner. Furthermore, they clarified that it’s not against the policy for two people to enter the restroom simultaneously.

However, that policy is meant to help those with disabilities or the elderly.

Staff also didn’t have to step in at the time of the incident, being as the two didn’t cause a visible uproar. Several passengers were slighty irked, but they didn’t cause a major disruption at the time.

Neither Lee nor Furlan have commented on the video, but they have been taking American Airlines to task over a separate issue. Apparently the couple’s luggage was lost on their hour-long flight ,and they’re not happy.

“I just took a 45 min flight from the Bahamas to Miami and American Airlines lost our luggage in that short amount of time,” Furlan wrote. “BUYER BEWARE.”

Lee also made a post about the incident on his Instagram.

I just took a 45 min flight from the Bahamas to Miami and @AmericanAir lost our luggage in that short amount of time. BUYER BEWARE — @BrittanyFurlan (@BrittanyFurlan) August 18, 2017