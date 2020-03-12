Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Coronavirus Diagnoses: What We Know

Wednesday night, Tom Hanks took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for coronavirus. The reveal was nothing short of a bombshell, as it marks one of the first truly high-profile cases of coronavirus. Currently, roughly 120,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease around the world, with approximately 1,250 of those cases being in the U.S., according to CBS News.

The news came not long after President Donald Trump gave a televised address where he announced, among other things, a European travel ban over the next 30 days, as well as a number of proposals to alleviate financial woes with businesses and people. Hours earlier, the World Health Organization officially declared coronavirus to be a pandemic, a classification it stressed it does not take lightly.

With all that going on, here’s everything that we know about Hanks and Wilson’s diagnoses.

Hanks’ Initial Announcement

“Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks wrote in the caption, which was posted Wednesday evening. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Rita Wilson Speaks Out

Not long after her husband’s announcement, Wilson posted a similar message to her Instagram story. Including the request to “keep us in your prayers!”

Prior to the News

While the news of their testing positive came Wednesday, the two had been in Australia for some time prior. Wilson, in particular, had traveled all over the city of Sydney, and even made an appearance on The Today Show.

Friends and Fans Reach Out

Both Hanks and Wilson received an avalanche of well-wishes from friends and fans, including Wilmer Valderrama Marlon Wayans, This is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson andBachelor alum Nick Vial.

A Possible Wakeup Call

Despite all of the cancellations, postponements and general disarray that coronavirus has already caused much of the globe, others wondered when some in the U.S. would start reacting appropriately. Hanks and Wilsons’ news, some believe, might be that catalyst.

Warner Bros. Statement

The reason Hanks and Wilson were in Australia in the first place is due to them being in pre-production of an upcoming biopic on Elvis Presley. Hanks is set to play Presley’s manager, Col. Tom Parker, with Austin Butler as The King. Baz Luhrmann is directing with Kelly Marcel writing the screenplay, and the film has a release date of Oct. 1, 2021.

Warner Bros., the studio behind the picture, issued a statement about the matter Wednesday night.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 [coronavirus],” read the statement, according to Deadline.

Colin Hanks Has Words for Trump

Hours before his father’s diagnosis, Colin Hanks had criticized the president’s approach to the crisis. He has yet to address the news about Hanks and Wilson.