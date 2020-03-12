Tom Hanks: Warner Bros. Issues Statement on Actor's Coronavirus Diagnosis While Filming Elvis Presley Biopic

Wednesday night, it was revealed that Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, both tested positive for the coronavirus. They were in Australia doing pre-production for Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film. The project is for Warner Bros., which prompted a statement from the company.

"We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 [coronavirus]," Warners Bros. said in a statement, per Deadline.

"We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment."

Hanks originally sent a statement to Deadline, informing the site that he and Wilson had indeed been diagnosed with coronavirus. He explained that they had felt "tired" during a trip in Australia and immediately went to get checked out.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus and were found to be positive," Hanks said in a statement.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Hanks promised to keep the world updated about his and Wilson's health and told everyone to take care. This is a serious situation and the longtime actor and director is focused on his and his wife's health.

The Warner Bros. untitled Elvis Presley film in which Hanks plays Presley's longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is currently scheduled to open on Oct. 21, 2021. That could soon be changing due to the recent developments with pre-production. However, Hanks has another film opening in the coming months. Sony's Greyhound will be opening on Father's Day weekend after originally being slated for early May.

