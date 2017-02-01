Tom Brady Was Given a ‘Protection Necklace’ From Wife Gisele Bündchen

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow)

Gisele Bündchen doesn’t like when her NFL quarterback husband, Tom Brady gets hit.

The supermodel gave the Patriots player a good luck charm to wear under his uniform during his games as reported by PEOPLE. The necklace is mainly for protection, especially for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me,” Brady shared at the Super Bowl LI opening night Monday. “She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.’ So that’s what I try to do.”

As Brady deals with the stress and exhilaration for the biggest football game of the year, he turns to his wife for support.

“I’ve been very blessed to find her. Wonderful woman, wonderful partner. She does everything,” Brady told reporters.

Which team do you rooting for on Super Bowl Sunday?

Related:

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Eat a Strict Diet Only a Power Couple Could Handle

Tom Brady Wore a Giant Coat During the Patriots’ Game Sunday and People Are Confused

Tom Brady Gets Emotional While Answering Question From 7-Year-Old Reporter