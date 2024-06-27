'Good Morning America' Favorite Tearfully Signs Off for Final Time: Dr. Jen Ashton Says Goodbye

Dr. Jennifer Ashton said goodbye to her role as ABC News' chief medical correspondent and co-host of GMA3: What You Need To Know after a 13-year career. The medical expert's final appearance on Good Morning America was marked by heartfelt tributes, tears, and reflections on her career with the network.

The farewell segment, which aired during the first hour of Good Morning America, showcased a video montage highlighting Dr. Ashton's most memorable moments and contributions to the show. The nearly 10-minute tribute featured supportive messages from colleagues, friends, and even Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, with whom Ashton had previously collaborated on a fitness segment.

As the video played, Dr. Ashton was visibly moved, particularly during a segment that touched on her late ex-husband, Rob, who tragically died by suicide in 2017. The moment brought tears to her eyes, prompting co-host Lara Spencer to offer holding her hand until the video's conclusion.

Reflecting on her time with ABC News, Dr. Ashton shared, "What really stands out as I look at those 13-plus years is those moments in our country's history where together we helped people at home with insight and perspective and analysis that I think we do better than anyone in network news, here at ABC. Some of the biggest moments in our country's history in health, we covered. That was an incredible honor and privilege."

The farewell celebration was made even more special by the presence of Dr. Ashton's family members in the studio, including her parents, children, and brother. In a touching moment, they joined her on stage with flowers and cake, showing their pride in her accomplishments during her tenure with GMA and ABC News.

Dr. Ashton took the opportunity to note the influence of her family on her career path, stating, "My mother was a nurse, my father was a cardiologist responsible for my passion for heart health. My brother is a reconstructive plastic surgeon," before adding jokingly, "my kids are my kids."

While co-stars Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan were not present for the live segment, they shared their well-wishes through pre-recorded messages. Roberts expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you for being a friend and a wonderful teammate and colleague." Strahan praised Ashton's ability to communicate complex medical information, noting, "She breaks it down step by step in a way that makes you understand it and an energy that makes you want to listen."

Dr. Ashton's departure from ABC News was first announced on April 18, when she revealed her decision not to renew her contract, which was set to expire in June. In her statement at the time, the physician expressed appreciation for the opportunity to work with ABC, saying, "It has been an honor to be at ABC and help cover the biggest health issues in the country and world over the past 13 years. My coworkers have become more than friends; they've become family and have seen me through the biggest professional and personal moments of my life. I feel fortunate to have worked with the best in the business."

One of the most personal and impactful moments of Dr. Ashton's career came in the aftermath of her ex-husband's suicide in 2017. She shared her family's struggle with grief on GMA and later chronicled their journey in her 2019 book, Life After Suicide: Finding Courage, Comfort & Community After Unthinkable Loss. In an Instagram post following her ex-husband's death, she wrote, "We know that many families struggle everyday with depression while others like us don't have any warning. We hope by sharing some of Rob's story it will save others the heartache we feel. You are never alone."

The four-time Emmy Award winner's next chapter involves leading a new women's wellness company called Ajenda, which aims to address the challenges of menopause health and weight management. As she concluded her final appearance on Good Morning America, Dr. Ashton thanked the viewers, stating, "You're the reason that I do what I do and that I wake up in the morning." She also assured her audience that she would remain available, adding, "I'm always on call for GMA and ABC News, and you guys know where to find me."