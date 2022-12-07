'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Had Perfect Reaction to 'Owning Your Truth' Advice on Friday's Episode

As Good Morning America viewers continue to obsess over T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's cheating scandal, one of their last segments together is resurfacing on social media. The two interviewed preacher and author Nona Jones together for a "Faith Friday" story where they discussed the importance of "owning your truth." In the clip, Holmes even emphasized how much that concept meant to him and Robach in particular.

Holmes and Robach talked with Jones for almost five minutes during their segment, but the clip going viral on social media is just over 30 seconds long. In it, Jones argued that all living beings were "created perfect" as far as their "creator" is concerned, so the key to happiness and fulfillment is "owning that truth." There was a pause after she finished speaking where both Holmes and Robach sighed, taking in her words. Holmes then made another display of familiarity with his co-anchor by guessing which catchphrase she was about to deploy.

OWN THAT TRUTH IM SCREAMING #GMA3 (adds that book to cart tho) pic.twitter.com/KsQ3cUsqq8 — JENNA 💋 (@jennasvuoc) December 2, 2022

"I know what she's about to say – she's about to say that just 'gave her chills,' but it's rare that I get to say it. That gave me chills as well, and it's a timely message for a lot of folks right now, including the two folks you're sitting in front of, so we absolutely appreciate that," Holmes said. On social media, commenters were floored by this on-air allusion to Holmes and Robach's personal struggles.

"When I tell you I screamed when I watched this lmfao," one person tweeted. Another predicted: "He's a f-ing narcissistic [sic] and the moment she's no longer infatuated with him, he's going to make her life a living hell." One commenter wondered how recent this clip was, to which a viewer responded: "Yes it's recent – from today's show, actually..."

That may turn out to be one of Holmes and Robach's last appearances on Good Morning America together. After news broke that the two were carrying on an extra-marital affair with each other, ABC News executives decided to remove them from the air. On Monday, stand-in anchor Stephanie Ramos said that Holmes and Robach had the "day off," but according to a report by Variety they will not be coming back soon. ABC News president Kim Godwin decided the two were a "distraction" for both viewers and colleagues, though they did not technically violate any company policy.

It's still not clear what is next for Holmes and Robach, nor where they stand with their respective spouses. At the time of this writing, Ramos and Gio Benitez are hosting GMA3 indefinitely.