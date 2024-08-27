Timothée Chalamet's Rep Denies Claim He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner recently rang in her 27th birthday on a yacht with friends. But the celebration was interrupted soon after with rumors that her beau of 16 months, actor Timothee Chalamet, can't turn down other women. Sources recently told Life & Style that she feels "betrayed and humiliated," while Chalamet has never made their relationship exclusive and doesn't feel exclusive with the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

The source says due to his Kardashian-Jenner affiliation, Chalamet has received more attention from women than ever before. "There's a double-edged sword to his extreme jump in popularity over the past year," the source says. "It's put him in a bubble, bloated his entourage, and robbed him of his last bits of anonymity. But it also means that women do not say no to him, ever, and are totally open to no-strings-attached brief encounters. Temptation is everywhere."

Chalamet's rep denies the rumors. Meanwhile, Jenner is dealing with rumors of her alienating friends as she focuses on her relationship with the actor.

Sources told Daily Mail she's become a recluse, with one source claiming, "Kylie is turning into her brother Rob – she is choosing to be a homebody for the most part. For Kylie, it is her family, her kids, and then obviously she is all in on hanging out with Timothée."

As seen on The Kardashians, she prefers life outside of the hooplah of Tinseltown. "Time for going out and doing the Hollywood friendship thing is long past her. She is 27 going on 70," a source says, adding, "What suits her now is being out there when she needs to be, not because she wants to be. She is so busy with her relationship and being a mom and a businesswoman. She doesn't miss her times in the Hollywood shuffle and her desire to have friends outside her bubble isn't anything she is interested in right now."