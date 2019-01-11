Tim Tebow Engaged to Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow popped the question to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters — and she said yes.

The 31-year-old former quarterback shared photos of himself proposing down on one knee to 23-year-old Nel-Peters with a 7.25-carat solitaire ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This ring is internally flawless — just like you,” PEOPLE reports Tebow as saying when he proposed at sunset on Wednesday at his family’s farm just outside of Jacksonville, Florida.

.@demileighnp Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.

•

📷@kellybramanphotography pic.twitter.com/kUUyUfgGG8 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) January 11, 2019

The two went for a walk around the property and stopped next to a small lake, where Tebow had set up an arbor and a special bench engraved with the date the couple had first met.

“Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” Tebow captioned his social media post on Thursday. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

The Heisman winner led the University of Florida to national championships during the 2006 and 2008 seasons, and was drafted in 2010 by the Denver Broncos. He also played for the New York Jets in 2012 before his football career came to an end. He made a surprising return to sports with professional baseball, where he plays in the New York Mets organization.

“Congrats on your engagement, @TimTebow!” the official Mets’ Twitter account posted, along with several photos of the proposal.

PEOPLE reports that Tebow purchased the ring a month before proposing from a broker who flew into Jacksonville with several different items to choose from.

“I actually wasn’t really nervous,” Tebow told the magazine. “I was excited. I wanted everything to be perfect and go smoothly. But I wasn’t nervous to actually ask her.”

Following the actual proposal, Tebow surprised Nel-Peters with South African singer Matthew Mole, who stepped out from behind a hay bale and serenaded the couple with “The Wedding Song.”

Tebow also flew in Nel-Peters’ family and closest friends from South Africa to witness the engagement. Their parents, siblings and friends watched while hiding in the distance, then came out of hiding, much to Nel-Peters’ surprise.

Nel-Peters, who took home the 2017 title for Miss Universe, gushed over the moment on Instagram. “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!” she wrote.

Tebow told PEOPLE that he’s excited to jump into the wedding planning. “I’m sure she’s got some great ideas,” he said. “It’s going to be really exciting, and I can’t wait.”

“I’m so excited for the wedding, and I can’t wait to spend forever with Tim,” Nel-Peters added.