Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s 20th Anniversary Plans Include Couch Cuddling and Cornbread

Things couldn’t be any better this week for country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who played their first Ryman Auditorium concert together on Tuesday, received a star on Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame Wednesdsay, and now today they’re celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, PEOPLE reports.

When asked how they planned to celebrate the momentous occasion at his Walk of Fame ceremony, Tim replied, “That’s easy,” and then waved Faith over to finish his thoughts.

“Okay, I will tell you,” Hill said. “We are going to be in sweats on the couch watching some TV show we gotta find.”

McGraw added with excitement, “We’re gonna binge-watch something,” McGraw. “And I’ve made a request, but I don’t know if I’m gonna get away with it or not — I want cornbread and peas.”

Hill, however, wasn’t so keen on his idea of her cooking for their anniversary.

“That would be me cooking cornbread and peas,” she said and paused. “We’ll see.”

After a busy past few days together, sitting back and relaxing isn’t so boring.

When asked how she feels about their 20th anniversary, Hill replied, “Good. It feels like one, like our first-year anniversary.”

McGraw chimed in saying, “I agree, baby, I do…It’s awesome. It’s an accomplishment, you know. It really is.”

McGraw added, “In our business, it really is like 80 years. I kind of look at it as ‘dog years.’”

Congrats to these two hardworking lovebirds who make balancing relationships and careers look so easy!