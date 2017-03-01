Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Get Glam in Coordinating Ensembles for Premiere

(Photo: Twitter / @followingtips1)

Talk about date night goals!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill stepped out to attend the premiere of McGraw’s new film, The Shack, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City Tuesday night, rocking the red carpet in coordinating ensembles. Hill stunned in a sparkling silver gown with a black belt, while her hubby accessorized his suit with a silver tie.

In addition to McGraw’s role in the movie, the couple is also featured on the film’s soundtrack, singing a duet entitled “Keep Your Eyes On Me.” No word on whether the pair will perform the song on their upcoming Soul2Soul tour, but the duo recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight to dish on how they feel about heading back out on the road.

“Just being together [is the best part of being on tour],” Hill said.

“Being together on stage and for me — it’s been 10 years since we actually did a proper tour together — to be on stage with her and hear her sing every night, it’s pretty special,” McGraw added.

