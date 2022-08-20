Tia Mowry on Final Season of Netflix's 'Family Reunion,' Marriage and Children, and Partnership with Marriott Bonvoy Travel (Exclusive)

Tia Mowry stole our hearts the moment many saw her on the '90s sitcom Sister,Sister alongside her twin, Tamera. Since then, she's remained an in-demand actress turned entrepreneur and mommy influencer. Mowry is currently starring in the Netflix family comedy, Family Reunion, alongside fellow acting icons Loretta Devine and Richard Roundtree. After four seasons, the show is coming to an end. While she's saddened by the show's closing, she's proud of the legacy it has left on viewers, and the messages learned through its timely storylines. Mowry is excited about what's to come.

As she searches for her next leading role she can dig her teeth into, she's immersing herself in other projects. One of which is traveling, as documented heavily on her social media pages and YouTube channel. The Game alum has partnered with Chase and Marriott on their Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Boundless Bucket List Campaign. It's a travel-based contest, empowered by the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card, designed to inspire consumer passion for travel. Chase and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's travel program, together with Mowry and in collaboration with Pinterest, invite aspiring travelers to create their Boundless Bucket List and enter for a chance to win the trip of their dreams.

Mowry is all about encouraging positivity and wellness and believes traveling helps with it. Popculture.com spoke with Mowry about the partnership. She also dished on Family Reunion, marriage and family, whether or not she'd ever return to reality television, life as a famous twin, and much more.

PC: Family Reunion on Netflix, obviously it's ending after four seasons. We're sad to see it go, but we absolutely loved and adored the show. It was something perfect for the entire family. So first and foremost, congratulations on the show's success.

TM: Thank you.

And what was your reaction when you got the news? What are you most proud of as far as the show's impact on its viewers?

Wow. When I first got the news, it was a little bittersweet for me. Because what was said was, "You guys, we have great news and then we also kind of have not so great news." And we were all like, "What? What do you mean?" And then they said, "Well, the good news is that you guys got picked up." Because we were waiting for a long time. It had been, I want to say almost a year, which is a long time to figure out if a show is coming back. And then they said, "But unfortunately, this'll be the last season."

So it was bittersweet. But this has been an incredible journey and an incredible ride. I think why this show resonated with so many people is because it was impactful. So many people can sit down and watch the show. And what I mean by that is it's very multi-generational. Children can watch the show. Parents can watch the show. But not only that, grandparents can watch the show.

We just talked about a lot of topics that weren't always necessarily talked about, like police brutality, especially when it comes to young Black boys. How do you talk about such a controversial or deep topic without it feeling so heavy, but also educational? So I think that's just what was so beautiful about this show. It was funny, heartfelt, and very educational at the same time.

Well, you guys definitely did an amazing job, and obviously this wasn't your first multi-season series. We grew up with you on Sister, Sister, and then you did your thing on The Game and then obviously Family Reunion. What type of long-term project, if any, are you hoping to get into next?

Ooh, that's a really, really good question. I'm really enjoying being an entrepreneur. I feel like I've found my purpose, and my purpose is just to constantly, to inspire. And to encourage people. And also be an advocate for representation when it comes to my culture. And so creating products and just creating things that are just so meaningful to the community and meaningful to me, just makes me feel wonderful as a person. Or just anything that I can do to make this world a better place, even if that's-

We need it.

Yeah…doing another television show or doing movies that put a smile on people's faces and just inspire them. So that's kind of my trajectory, or should I say, my wish?

You spoke about positive representation, and I loved you and Tamera's reality show on The Style Network.

Oh yes.

I personally miss it. I thought that it was positive but also entertaining. Would you consider returning to reality television in any capacity, especially with your nucleus family, as far as you, Cory, and the kids [are concerned]? Because we love to see what you guys are doing on Instagram

Yeah, on social media. That's a really, really good question. Never say never. My husband, he's just very, very private, so I'm not sure if it would be something that he would love to do. It was a lot just trying to get him sprinkled in on the show.

For the two scenes that we saw him in [the show], yes.

Yeah, he's hilarious. Again, if it's coming from an inspiring place and women empowerment and showing people how your dreams can come true if you focus and if you really work hard and also showing that healthy family dynamic, totally. Never say never.

Speaking of Cory, you said that he's private, but obviously, we know him from several projects. I loved him on the last season of The Chi. But when can we see you two share the screen together?

Oh God, girl. I don't know. Cory, he's very interesting to work with, I would say. It's a lot of fun, but he's very intense. We worked together on The Game. That was a lot of fun. I think that was really the only thing that we did together as acting besides the reality show.

I don't even remember [him on] The Game. I'm trying to think what episode.

Yes. He played... Oh my gosh, I forgot what it was. The cable guy!

Okay.

He played the cable guy. He's currently on a show right now, All American, the Homecoming show. So if they bring me on the show and we do something together that way, I think it'll be really, really, really fun.

One of the things I've noticed in recent years is that – we love you guys as Tia & Tamera, as a pair. It's beautiful to see. But you guys are such dynamic individuals outside of the sistership. And that was one of the things that you guys really struggled with, with being on the reality show together. But how have you gone about intentionally creating an identity for yourself outside of your twin?

You know, that's a very, very good question because I think, of course, a lot of twins kind of deal with trying to find their individuality. But also I think just families in general. Whether you're sisters or brothers or whatever, it's really important for family dynamics, of course, to bond together and to share experiences and to share likes and dislikes and all of that. But it's also really important for you to grow individually and really discover and find what it is that truly makes you happy, what is it that you are truly passionate about, and not just always doing what everybody else in the family's doing. And I really believe that that brings happiness and joy and purpose in life. My sister and I, I think we've just allowed ourselves to just grow and to grow organically and also respect each other's differences.

When you're a twin, society is always grouping you together, putting you together, assuming that you like the same things, that you do the same things. So for a while, we would get offended if we had some sort of different approach to something, whether that was parenting styles or political views. We'd be like, "What? What do you mean you don't agree with what I agree with?" You can get personal. But what we've learned to do as just sisters is to respect each other's differences. And you grow that way.

She has strengths, and I have strengths. And she has weaknesses, and I have weaknesses. And differences. And when you come together and grow and learn, you actually become even a stronger unit. So Tamera and I, we have a lot of similarities. We have a lot of differences. But we see ourselves as the yin and the yang, meaning when you come together, you are even more powerful as opposed to being two of the same people. I hope that answered your question.

Oh, it did. So one of the things, you talked a lot about things that you share and things that make you beautiful as far as embracing your differences, but obviously, one of you guys' common grounds is your love of lifestyle content, which includes travel. And you have a new partnership with Marriott Bonvoy and Chase to encourage others to travel. So how did this partnership come about?

Well, first of all, I'm really, really excited about this partnership, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless credit card. I'm so excited to share this, because they are launching this incredible contest called Boundless Bucket List Contest, where three winners will get the opportunity to travel to their favorite destination, which I think is just so awesome. It's very easy to sign up or to enter. That's all you have to do is just create this incredible Pinterest board of all of the places you want to go. And you either write an essay, or you do a 60-second video explaining why this experience would be an incredible experience, how this could change your life. And of course, if you want to sign up, you go to boundlessbucketlist.chase.com to sign up.

This partnership is so amazing. And it's so in alignment with what I believe in. Like I said, I'm all about inspiring and encouraging people. And that's why they are doing this incredible contest. It's to get people out to travel the world. I find that traveling, it really builds character in who you are. You don't become so narrow-minded of your own beliefs. You learn about different cultures. You learn about different foods. You learn about different religions. And I feel like having a worldview just makes you a better person. And when you become a better person, the whole world becomes a better place.

So I'm so excited about this partnership. And I'm excited for people to join and just to get out there and enjoy the world. We've been in a pandemic for the past three years. And so to inspire people to just get out, explore. And then also what's really cool, you guys, this contest, the value is up to $50,000.

So possibilities are endless.

It's amazing. And then, not only are you able to go to an incredible destination, you can have dining experiences, you can go to incredible hotels that are supported by the Marriott Boundless Bucket List Contest. So yeah, I'm really, really excited about it.

Now you were a military brat, so you were already traveling before even becoming the celebrity that you are. But what are your favorite places to travel? Working in the world that we live in, a lot of us work for travel, so how are you going about finding time for leisure while you're working for travel? And then balancing still your responsibilities of work?

Well, like I said, the reason why I'm so excited about this partnership is because it is in alignment with what I stand for and what I believe. Traveling is a priority to me. Because, again, it's about experiencing the world and learning and growing. And then I'm glad that now I can even share those experiences with my children. So I have a bucket list myself. Some of my favorite places that I have traveled to that has had a huge impact on me is Egypt. I got to go to Aswan, Luxor. I saw the pyramid and mummies.

So another place that, like I said, that was on my bucket list is I want to go to Japan. And I want to go to Japan with my son. He's traveled a lot already. Like I said, traveling is a priority to me and my family. At the age of 2, he had already been on a hundred plane rides, boat rides, train rides. But he's so passionate about Japanese culture. He's always on YouTube. He loves the food, he loves anime and just all of that. And I was like, "You know what? We're going to travel to Japan one day." And so I'm really excited about enjoying that incredible experience with him.