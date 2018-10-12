Thomas Rhett Pens Sweet Tribute to Lauren Akins for 6th Wedding Anniversary

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins tied the knot in 2012, and the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Oct. 12.

To mark the occasion, Rhett used social media to share a sweet tribute to his wife, sharing a snap of the two embracing backstage at Rhett’s show in Little Rock, Arkansas on Oct. 11.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy 6th anniversary babe,” Rhett wrote. “You will forever be my favorite person on the planet. I hope we are still spinning DJ sets when we are 90.”

The DJ sets in question were spotted in Rhett’s Instagram Story, which featured clips of Akins wearing headphones and manning a DJ station as she spun tunes by Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars.

“DJ Lakins,” Rhett joked in the caption of one of the videos.

Rhett and Akins have known each other since they were first graders in their home state of Georgia, briefly dating as teens before later reconnecting.

“We’ve known each other since we were in the first grade,” Rhett told Taste of Country ahead of his wedding in 2012. “We dated once when we were 15, and it didn’t work out. We dated for like six months. We remained best friends even after we broke up. We both dated other people for like five years. When I heard that she had ended her other relationship — this was last spring — I moved in for the kill. We kissed, and that was it. We dated for probably six months, and we got engaged last December, around Christmas time.”

As for the proposal, Rhett incorporated a tradition he shared with his now-wife into the special moment.

“My family and her family all went to this one restaurant called Giovanni’s. Me and Lauren are big on drinking wine and signing the bottles with a silver sharpie…dating them and putting them up in our house,” he revealed. “So I brought her upstairs to this room in Giovanni’s, and there was a bottle of wine sitting there. I pulled out a sharpie and put ‘Marry me’ on the bottle. Her mom cued ‘The Way You Look Tonight’ by Frank Sinatra and we danced. It was pretty awesome.”

They now share two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, often sharing snaps of their family on social media, something Rhett’s fans can’t get enough of.

“I do feel like since the beginning of our relationship we have been pretty open-books, and I think that’s why we relate so well with our fans because, even when our fans come to a meet and greet, they all have a story,” the singer recently told PopCulture.com and other media.

He continued, “Parents come to our meet and greet all the time, and can relate to raising a three to one year old, and all that kind of stuff, and it is really cool to portray your life to the people that are consuming your music, because I do think it makes them relate to you on a way deeper level than them not knowing anything about you.”

Here’s to many more years for this adorable pair!

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laur_akins