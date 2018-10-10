‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Reveals Plans to Start a Family With Fiance Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and fiancé Taylor Goldsmith plan to expand their family, the This Is Us star told Glamour for the magazine’s November cover story — but don’t expect them to get more specific than that on the topic.

She told the publication that she and Goldsmith plan to adopt, “so that will be a part of our lives, God willing.” Plus, the 34-year-old is over the idea of the biological clock ticking down her time that she’s able to have kids. “Maybe it’s true [about the biological clock], but f— that narrative,” she said.

The couple has been equally as vague about when exactly they plan to tie the knot, aside from her saying it would be “later this year.”

The Dawes frontman proposed to Moore in September 2017 after dating since 2015, when Moore posted on Instagram praising Goldsmith’s band and he contacted her to say thanks.

“I was still dealing with the trauma of my divorce when we started dating,” Moore said, referring to her split from husband Ryan Adams after six years of marriage. “Taylor was steadfast in his support—that was a huge sign for me.”

She called her marriage to Adams “not the smartest decision,” adding that she “didn’t choose the right person.” Despite feeling “spiritually and fundamentally stuck” leading up to her divorce, she said she’d gladly go through all the turmoil again if it brought her to Goldsmith.

“He’s going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again,” she said.

After years of being typecast as the “nice girl” in the media, Moore says she’s more than just America’s sweetheart and that she’s capable of doing more in her work — something playing Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us has allowed her to do.

“This Is Us has allowed me to show people that I’m not perpetually stuck in the realm of teen romantic comedies,” she said. “I’m a woman now. I’ve been married and divorced. I’ve had ups and downs, professionally and personally.”

She knows the drama (and trauma) that can come out of a family. When she was 23, her mother left her father for a woman after 30 years of marriage. She discovered the relationship by accident during a family Christmas trip. While setting up a laptop for her mom, she saw an email draft to her. “I thought, ‘Why is Mom writing me?’” she said. “It was basically her telling us how she had fallen in love with a friend and was going to leave Dad.”

She said that time and therapy helped her understand her mom’s decision. “At the time I was left with no choice but to compartmentalize what was happening,” Moore said, adding that her reaction was to protect her father. “[But now] everyone is in a much better space, and they’re with the people that are better suited for them. All of that is a very happy ending, but it didn’t come without real struggle.”

Perhaps living through traumas like that and divorce are part of what gives her such gravity on This Is Us. Whatever the reason, she said she realizes the significance of the role.

“I’ve never been a part of something that means so much to the outside world,” she said. “It means just as much to all of us.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.