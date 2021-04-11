'The Witcher' Star Henry Cavill Reveals Reality Star Girlfriend After Being Linked to Different Woman

✖

The Witcher star Henry Cavill took his relationship with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso public on Instagram Saturday. Viscuso is an executive at Legendary Entertainment, the same production company behind Man of Steel and Godzilla vs. Kong, and a one-time reality TV star. The couple shared a photo of themselves together on social media after The Sun misidentified Cavill's girlfriend as another woman.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Cavill, 37, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple playing chess at home. Viscuso shared the same photo on her Instagram page. "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

Just hours before the two confirmed their relationship, The Sun published photos of the couple walking around London with Cavill's dog, Kal-El. The tabloid identified the woman in the photo as Danielle Beausoleil, a Canadian environmental scientist. After The Sun's story was published, Cavill fans rushed to Beausoleil's Instagram page. "Anyone else disappointed she isn’t Henry’s new lady? She seems cool as f—," one person wrote.

Viscuso is vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts and has also worked for ITV Studios, The Gersh Agency, and The Weinstein Company. She has been at Legendary since 2018. Some fans discovered she was in an episode of Super Sweet 16 in 2005, reports Today. According to the episode description, Viscuso moved to La Jolla, California to "live with her wealthy dad and stepmom" after living in Roswell, New Mexico.

Cavill was previously engaged to English showjumper Ellen Whitaker in 2011 and 2012. He also dated The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco briefly in 2013. He rarely discusses his love life, so the post with Viscuso caused a stir with fans. "I'm so happy for you, congrats wishing you the best," one person wrote. "Well if this isn't the cutest thing I've seen all day. Happy for you!" another chimed in.

Cavill is best known for playing Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. He also starred in The Man from UNCLE and Mission: Impossible - Fallout. He plays Geralt of Rivia on Netflix's The Witcher, based on the books by Andrej Sapkowski. A second season will be released this year.