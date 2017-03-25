‘The Walking Dead’ Star Steven Yeun and Wife Joana Pak Share First Photo of Newborn

✌🏻 A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on Mar 24, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

We are pretty sure there is nothing more cuter than Steven Yeun's son.

The Walking Dead star's wife, Joana Pak took to Instagram Friday to share the very first photo of their newborn son with a sweet black and white image.

MORE: 'The Walking Dead' Star Steven Yeun Welcomes New Baby With Wife Joana Pak

With just a caption of the peace sign emoji, Pak shared a photo of their little boy napping with his mouth wide open. At just a week old, the little darling looks ready to take on more than just zombies and diaper blowouts.

Yeun and Pak, a photographer, tied the knot in December, in a Los Angeles ceremony surrounded by the actor's co-stars.

[H/T Instagram / @helpmyobsessions]

Related:

'The Walking Dead 'Star Steven Yeun Is Going to Be a Dad

'The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos Is Pregnant

The Walking Dead Star Slams Racist T-Shirt Claims