'The Voice' Winner Reveals Engagement to Dancer

Alisan Porter and Justin de Vera are engaged! The Voice winner, who took home the crown on Season 10 of the singing competition show in 2016 as a member of Christina Aguilera's team, revealed on Instagram Sunday that she and her dancer and choreographer beau were officially engaged after he popped the question over the weekend at a David Gray concert.

"Last night while [David Gray] played our song, [de Vera] did the damn thang!," Porter, 41, wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the couple and her stunning diamond engagement ring. "It was perfect and full circle and very US." She continued to de Vera, "The love I have for you runs through many lifetimes my Beesh so as you always say..... in this life and the next and the next and the next," hashtagging the post "#thebeeshysaregettingmarried."

"OMG!!!!! Congrats!! So happy for you and that RING is gorg!!" one person commented on Porter's announcement, as another added, "This is gorgeous. It's gorgeous. Love is gorgeous. All gorgeous!! Congratulations to the both of you and your family!" A third chimed in, "Aww congratulations you two!! Beautiful couple!!!"

Porter, who also played the title character of Curly Sue in the 1991 film, and de Vera welcomed their first child together, daughter Shilo Bee, in October 2021. Porter is also mom to son Mason, 10, and daughter Aria, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Autenrieth. The former couple was married from 2012 to 2017. In a video included in Porter's post, she revealed. The Gray concert was "parents' night out" for her and de Vera. "Yeah, this is gonna be fun," de Vera told the camera, knowing that it would also be the night he would pop the question.

In April 2021, Porter announced that she and de Vera were expecting, posing with her kids and a sonogram in a photo she posted to Instagram. "We always knew you would join us," she wrote. "We dreamt of you. We talked about you. We felt you just outside the realm of reality. But, now you're here. We are all so excited in our own way."