Watch: ‘The View’ Co-Host Jedediah Bila Announces Her Engagement

WEDDING BELLS!? @JedediahBila had a busy weekend — she got engaged to her boyfriend Jeremy! Congrats you two — wish you the best! 💍 pic.twitter.com/YWmJ3YEf7K — The View (@TheView) June 12, 2017

Jedediah Bila has big news — she’s engaged!

The View co-host announced the happy news on the show Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Can anyone in the audience see anything different about me?” Bila asked as she flashed her diamond engagement ring.

The timing is particularly funny, considering fellow co-host Sunny Hostin told her Friday, “You should get married already!”

After rewatching a clip of the conversation, Hostin said, “I’m no Nostradamus, but people at this table need to start listening to me!”

“You know what I love about Sunny? I’m the one that got engaged, but this is her moment!” Bila joked.

MORE: Raven-Symoné Leaving ‘The View’ to Work on Disney Channel’s ‘That’s So Raven’ Spinoff



The newly-engaged star then revealed the story behind her surprise proposal, saying that her new fiancé, Jeremy, took her to a bed and breakfast over the weekend to ask the big question.

“The only sign that something was up is that he’s always late to get ready. I’m always dressed and he’s taking forever. He was fully dressed an hour early,” she said. “I was like, ‘Something’s happening.’ I didn’t know what it was, but…He’s stuck with me. Bottom line.”

The TV personality has yet to reveal Jeremy’s last name and or if the happy couple have set a date.

Congratulations to the ABC host!

Photo Credit: Twitter / @ExclusiveEfrain

Related:

Watch: Candace Cameron Bure Reveals How She Really Feels About Leaving ‘The View’

Barbara Walters Allegedly Feels ABC Has Ruined ‘The View’

Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Reason for Leaving ‘The View’