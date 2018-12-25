‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Matthew Davis Marries Kiley Casciano Hours After Proposing

The Vampire Diaries and Legacies star Matthew Davis is a married man, despite not even being engaged a full day!

Davis, also known for his role in Legally Blonde, revealed on Instagram that he proposed to his girlfriend, actress/yoga instructor Kiley Casciano on Sunday. Three hours after the engagement, the couple wed in an impromptu ceremony at Albertson Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles.

The CW personality posted a gallery of photos from their wedding day on Instagram with the details of their whirlwind day.

“When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you’re married on Christmas Eve Eve,” Davis wrote. “Thanks to Abbot Kinney for the last minute provisions.”

He then followed that up with another gallery of photos from of Casciano.

“My beautiful wife,” he wrote. “A lot of delightful firsts today.”

The couple also dished on some other various aspects of their wedding day in later posts. Davis revealed that he had an unconventional piece of clothing on during the ceremony: socks with Bill Murray’s face on them. Casciano showed off her Enze Apparel dress, as well as her Moonstone ring and Davis’ wedding band from Australian brand MADE IN EARTH.

They then celebrated their newlyweds status on Monday with a Christmas Eve oyster lunch and a walk on the beach together.

Goodbye livin in sin! — Matthew Davis (@ImMatthew_Davis) December 24, 2018

Davis also joked on Twitter about his new relationship status, writing “Goodbye livin in sin!” Fans took to the replies to congratulate the couple on the big news.

“First Christmas as Mr. and Mrs. Davis, I say the two of you are most definitely on Santa’s Nice list, what a perfect way to send off 2018,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Congratulations!!! Even more of a reason to celebrate this Christmas. 🥂🍾💖 Wonderful news Mr and Mrs Davis.”