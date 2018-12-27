See How ‘The Ranch’ Alum Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips' Family Celebrated the Holidays

Danny Masterson and wife Bijou Phillips Masterson celebrated Christmas on the slopes this year, along with a few of Masterson's famous siblings. The former star of Netflix's The Ranch shared several photos over the holidays, including some fun skiing photos and even a night out on the town to see a band. Continue on to see how Masterson and Phillips spent Christmas.

'Brothers who ski together...' (Photo: Instagram / @dannymasterson) Masterson, 42, shared a photo on a ski lift with his brother Jordan Masterson, who is 10 years his junior. Best known for his role as Mark in the 2005 movie The 40-Year-Old Virgin and his recurring role as Dumptruck on the ABC Family dramedy Greek, Jordan also co-stars as Ryan Vogelson on the newly-revived sitcom Last Man Standing. The two sat on a ski lift together and looked at the camera beneath their snow gear. "Bro's who ski together wee together," Masterson captioned the photo, tagging his younger brother.

More fun on the slopes (Photo: Instagram / @alannamasterson) In a photo shared to her Instagram Story, Masterson's sister Alanna Masterson shared a photo of what appears to be her daughter with boyfriend Brick Stowell, Marlowe, and Masterson's daughter with wife Phillips, Fianna, who were posing with Jordan in the snow. All three were bundled up in their winter coats, snow pants and boots while the two little girls, 3 and 4 respectively, beamed at the camera. Alanna captioned the sweet image simply by tagging Jordan's Instagram handle. Alanna is well known for role as Tara Chamber on the AMC series The Walking Dead and also had a recurring role in the fourth season of the ABC series Mistresses.

Sister-in-law salon (Photo: Instagram / @alannamasterson) In another photo shared to her Instagram Story, Alanna smiled in a filtered selfie as her sister-in-law Phillips brushed the knots out of Alanna's hair from their day on the slopes. "Getting my knots out," Alanna captioned the image, along with tagging Phillips' Instagram handle. The filter on the photo added furry ears and cute cute bunny noses to both actresses.

Hung with care (Photo: Instagram / @bijouphillips) In a photo shared on Christmas Eve, Phillips and Masterson's daughter, Fianna Francis Masterson, helped decorate a minimalist Christmas tree while she herself was decked out in an adorable pink holiday outfit, complete with a scarf and matching hat. The blonde tot beamed for someone off-camera while Phillips captioned the candid shot, "Merry Christmas!" with a variety of holiday-themed emojis. Phillips, who, like Masterson, is a Scientologist, is known for her roles in Almost Famous, Bully and Choke, as well as for her recurring role of Lucy Carlyle on the TV series Raising Hope.