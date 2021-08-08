Tichina Arnold Divorcing Husband After Sex Tape Scandal

✖

The Neighborhood star Tichina Arnold filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Rico Hines, five years after the basketball coach's sex tape scandal. Arnold, 52, announced plans to divorce Hines in January 2016 after she discovered he filmed a sex tape with another woman. The two married in August 2012.

Arnold listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce, according to the documents obtained by TMZ. The Martin star listed Jan. 12, 2016, as the date of separation, just two days before her representative told PEOPLE she planned to file for divorce. The couple has no children together, and Arnold asked the court to block spousal support to either of them.

Days before Arnold announced their split, a sex tape of Hines, 43, with another woman leaked to the public. Arnold texted the video to "very close people" in her circle, but she told PEOPLE in July 2016 that "no one from my side" leaked the video. When she saw the video, she felt "betrayed," Arnold told the magazine at the time.

"I had that feeling of, you know, beyond him being my husband, this is supposed to be my friend, my confidant," she told PEOPLE. "Somebody who I can trust. And when you can’t trust the person that you sleep with every night, there’s a problem. I could no longer trust him. I could no longer lay with him. And it doesn’t make him a horrible person. We all make mistakes, but not with me and not on my time and not in my life."

Arnold also accused Hines of being unfaithful to her at other times during their marriage. “It’s beyond the fact that the infidelity, it happens," Arnold explained. "We make mistakes. And we fixed a few mistakes of his prior infidelities. But when it becomes a pattern, then it’s no longer my problem. There’s a point where you eventually have to jump ship and save yourself, so I just merely saved myself and represented a lot of women that don’t know how to save themselves."

Arnold was previously married to boxer Lamon Brewster from 1991 to 1995. She shares 17-year-old daughter Alijah Kai Haggins with her ex-boyfriend Carvin Haggins. The actress is best known for her role as Pamela James on Martin Lawrence's Martin from 1992 to 1997. She now stars opposite Cedric the Entertainer on CBS' The Neighborhood. Hines is a longtime basketball coach, now serving as a player development coach for the Sacramento Kings.