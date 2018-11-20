‘The Hills’ Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan Agree to Mediation in Latest Divorce Update

Audrina Patridge and estranged husband Corey Bohan will participate in mediation to settle the final details in their divorce.

According to court documents filed on Nov. 15 to the Superior Court of California, Orange County, and obtained by The Blast, The Hills star and Bohan have agreed “to participate in mediation to resolve all remaining and reserved issues” in their bitter divorce battle. The mediation is set for January 15, 2019.

The couple, who filed for divorce in September of 2017 after just 10 months of marriage, are still finalizing a final custody schedule and child support amount, though they did agree to a slightly revised parenting schedule of their 2-year-old daughter Kirra Max.

“Audrina still has sole legal and physical custody of Kirra. The only modification of the custody orders was some additional visitation hours for Corey and the paternal grandparents during the holidays this year,” a source told PEOPLE. “Other than that, everything will stay the same in terms of custody.”

Bohan will have Kirra for three days each week, though if he is more than 30 minutes late for his visits with Kirra, the visit will be considered canceled.

As a part of the order, according to the court documents, “neither party is to travel outside of The United States of America, the State of California, Orange County, or Los Angeles County without prior written permission from the other parent.” The order also states that Patridge and Bohan “shall contact the other party, either directly or indirectly, and/or make derogatory comments/statements about the other party, in any way, including but not limited to by telephone, email, mail, social media, or other electronic means.”

“Except for brief and peaceful exchange of the parties’ daughter, [Kirra], [Patridge] and [Bohan] shall stay at least 100 yards away from each other,” the documents read.

Although this is a major step towards finalizing their nasty divorce, a source clarified that “the divorce is not finalized and no settlement has been reached.” The source added that Patridge and Bohan are still awaiting the property division judgement, which was filed with the court in October.

Patridge and Bohan had dated on and off since 2008 before becoming engaged in November 2015. In June 2016, just months before their November wedding in Hawaii, they welcomed daughter Kirra Max, who has become a point of contention between the pair in their divorce proceedings. In September of 2017, Patridge officially filed for divorce, accusing Bohan in court documents of domestic violence.