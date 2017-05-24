‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Dishes More Details About Her Romantic Proposal and Temporary Engagement Ring

Bachelorette @TheRachLindsay tellin me all about her engagement. My kinda girl, keeps it simple. For now…. 🙂 A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on May 23, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Rachel Lindsay is spilling even more details about her engagement!

The season 13 Bachelorette opened up to Extra‘s Mario Lopez about her romantic proposal on Tuesday, May 22.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so excited, it’s just exuding from me … I can’t hide it,” she said about being engaged. “He asked my parents, he got down on one knee — yes, all the traditional things happened.”

The Dallas-based attorney, 31, revealed last week that she found love on the show and accepted one contestant’s proposal in the end.

MORE: ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Reveals She’s Engaged

She is thrilled about her engagement, but will not reveal what gorgeous Neil Lane diamond ring she was given just yet. Until the season finale, Lindsay will be wearing a temporary engagement ring.

“You got to be surprised with the Neil Lane bling,” she said showing off the simple gold band she’s been wearing for now.

She also dished about the future, including a possible televised wedding and kids.

“I’m focused on the engagement right now. I think I want a big family, I have a huge family and I want everyone to come,” she said of her upcoming nuptials. “I wouldn’t throw [the idea of a televised wedding] out. I am willing to do it.”

The Bachelorette is returning to its original airtime next week on ABC on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Twitter /‏ @KiwiTheBeauty

Related:

Clear Your Calendar Because ‘The Bachelorette’ Monday Nights Are Back!

How Rachel Lindsay Feels About Being Chosen as the Next ‘Bachelorette’

ABC Casts Rachel Lindsay as First Black ‘Bachelorette’